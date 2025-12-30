× Expand Louisville Zoo Louisville Zoo Job Fair 2026

Jan. 24

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Louisville Zoo will host a job fair on January 24 in the Islands Pavilion Gheens Room from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Zoo is seeking outgoing, highly motivated individuals who enjoy working with the public to fill seasonal positions in various departments. Positions are available in Admissions, Animal Dept.**, Education**, Guest Services, Horticulture, Membership, Front Desk and Rides & Attractions. Candidates will receive training in their area. ** Animal and Education departments require additional requirements. The compensation for seasonal positions ranges start at $16.65 per hour. All applicants must be at least 16 years of age and able to work a variable schedule that includes nights and weekends from March through October. Some positions require applicants to be 18 years of age and possess a valid driver’s license.

For more information call 502-459-2181 or visit louisvillezoo.org/event/louisville-zoo-job-fair-2026/