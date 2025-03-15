Louisville Zoo Meet me at the Zoo: Super Spring Kick Off

Pop! Bam! Wow!

Fly, jump or warp your way over to the Zoo to visit with some of your favorite superheroes, here to fight away the winter blues. While at the Zoo, learn about some of the amazing adaptations your favorite animals harness as their own wild “superpowers.”

Meet Me at the Zoo

Kids (and kids-at-heart) will love meeting some of their favorite characters from books, movies, and more during this fun event series.

For more information call 502-459-2181 or visit louisvillezoo.org/event/super-spring-kick-off-2025/2/12/25