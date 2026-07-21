× Expand Louisville Zoo Louisville Zoo’s Hump Day Happy Hour – Islands Getaway.

Louisville Zoo’s Hump Day Happy Hour – Islands Getaway

August 26, 2026 @ 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm

Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Set your clock to Islands time!

Relax with a cool beverage and delicious appetizers while enjoying exclusive keeper talks and animal interactions throughout our popular Islands exhibit area. Tickets include entry, tasty appetizers, and 2 drink tickets redeemable for beer, wine, or a specialty cocktail. Additional beverages will be available for purchase.

For more information, visit louisvillezoo.org or call 502-459-2181.