Louisville Zoo's Hump Day Happy Hour – Islands Getaway
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Louisville Zoo 1100 1100 Trevillian Way, Louisville, Kentucky 40213
Louisville Zoo
Louisville Zoo’s Hump Day Happy Hour – Islands Getaway.
Louisville Zoo’s Hump Day Happy Hour – Islands Getaway
August 26, 2026 @ 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Set your clock to Islands time!
Relax with a cool beverage and delicious appetizers while enjoying exclusive keeper talks and animal interactions throughout our popular Islands exhibit area. Tickets include entry, tasty appetizers, and 2 drink tickets redeemable for beer, wine, or a specialty cocktail. Additional beverages will be available for purchase.
For more information, visit louisvillezoo.org or call 502-459-2181.