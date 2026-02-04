× Expand Louisville Zoo Louisville Zoo Themed Trivia Nights (March Zooper Heroes)

Louisville Zoo Themed Trivia Nights (March Zooper Heroes)

March 18

6:30 to 9 p.m.

Advance purchase required.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. | Trivia begins at 7:00 p.m.

Join us after-hours for a wild, themed trivia game. These fun-filled evenings will feature music, prizes and of course, trivia! Food and drink specials will be available. Prizes will be awarded to the first, second and third place teams. Evening hosted by Louisville Trivia.

Zooper Heroes

You could be your team’s hero at this SUPER challenging trivia night. Test your knowledge of real life, animal, comic and cinematic heroes.

Prices

Individual ticket: $25

Team of 4: $80

Team of 8: $160

Notes:

• Eight is the maximum number of members you can have on one team.

• This event is for guests ages 21 and older. No children will be admitted.

• Outside alcohol will not be permitted.

• There are no refunds, rainchecks or discounts for this special experience.

For more information, visit louisvillezoo.org or call 502-459-2181.