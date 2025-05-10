× Expand Louisville Zoo Throo the Zoo 5K Louisville Zoo Throo the Zoo 5K

Louisville Zoo Throo the Zoo 5K

Dash on over to the Zoo to take part in Louisville’s only road race that doesn’t just go around the Zoo but actually “Throo” the Zoo. Enjoy an early morning adventure where you watch as the Zoo wakes up! Lace up and join on May 10 at 8 a.m. for one amazing Louisville Zoo experience.

For more information call 502-459-2181 or visit https://runsignup.com/Race/KY/Louisville/ThrootheZoo5K2/12/25