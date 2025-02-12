× Expand Louisville Zoo Trivia Night : The Birds and the Beasts Louisville Zoo Trivia Night : The Birds and the Beasts

Will ZOO be our Valentine? Celebrate love in the wild with the Zoo while you and your partner prove your smarts against other pairs. This exclusive, couple’s-only trivia night features a three-course dinner, drinks, special themed entertainment and more. Tickets include admission for two for trivia, two drinks (beer, wine, soda), an appetizer, two entrees, and a dessert. Additional beverages available for purchase.Prizes will be awarded to the first, second, and third place teams. Night hosted by Louisville Trivia.Tickets are only available in pairs. Advanced purchase required—no day-of sales.

This event is for guests ages 21 and older. No children will be admitted. Outside alcohol will not be permitted.

For more information call 502-459-2181 or visit louisvillezoo.org