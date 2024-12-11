× Expand Louisville Zoo Louisville Zoo Trivia Night

Join us after-hours for a wild-themed trivia game. These fun-filled evenings will feature music, prizes and of course, trivia! Food and drink specials will be available. Prizes will be awarded to the first, second and third place teams. Evening hosted by Louisville Trivia.

Ugly Sweater Theme

Don your ugliest holiday sweater and test your knowledge for this wildly festive reindeer game.

For more information call 502-459-2181 or visit louisvillezoo.org/event/trivia-night-dec2024/