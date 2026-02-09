× Expand Louisville Zoo Louisville Zoo Trivia Nights (May theme: Revenge of the Sixth)

Advance purchase required.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. | Trivia begins at 7:00 p.m.

Join us after-hours for a wild, themed trivia game. These fun-filled evenings will feature music, prizes and of course, trivia! Food and drink specials will be available. Prizes will be awarded to the first, second and third place teams.

Evening hosted by Louisville Trivia.

Prices

Individual ticket: $25

Team of 4: $80

Team of 8: $160

Notes:

• Eight is the maximum number of members you can have on one team.

• This event is for guests ages 21 and older. No children will be admitted.

• Outside alcohol will not be permitted.

• There are no refunds, rainchecks or discounts for this special experience.

Trivia Night – Revenge of the Sixth

May 6, 2026 @ 6:30 pm

May the facts be with you as you take on this galactic challenge. You could play Star Wars trivia Solo, but we recommend building a team of jedi masters. Seats may fill up in less than 12 parsecs, so do (or do not) reserve your seat early.

Trivia Night – Wild World of Disney

June 17, 2026 @ 6:30 pm

Put on your thinking cap (or favorite pair of Mickey ears) for this wild night of trivia. You’ll have to do more than wish upon a star to take the top prize.

Trivia Night – Spicy Summer Reads

July 15, 2026 @ 6:30 pm

Summer is heating up! Sparks will fly at this wild night of trivia based on book boyfriends from fan-favorite novels across all genres of romance.

Trivia Night – Mystery Flavor

August 12, 2026 @ 6:30 pm

You can guess, but we won’t tell you! Join us for a wild night of trivia with a super-secret theme. Don’t worry—we promise it’s a good one.

Trivia Night – Wild World of Disney

September 2, 2026 @ 6:30 pm

Put on your thinking cap (or favorite pair of Mickey ears) for this wild night of trivia. You’ll have to do more than wish upon a star to take the top prize.

Trivia Night – Cozy Caper

November 18, 2026 @ 6:30 pm

Only the greatest detectives will be able to solve the mystery. Answer trivia questions and put together clues to figure out ZOOdunnit.

Trivia Night – Jungle Bells

December 16, 2026 @ 6:30 pm

Don your ugliest holiday sweater and test your knowledge for this wildly festive reindeer game.

For more information, visit louisvillezoo.org or call 502-459-2181.