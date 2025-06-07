Louisville Zoo VIP (Very Important Princes and Princesses) Party
Louisville Zoo VIP (Very Important Princes and Princesses) Party
You’re cordially invited to a royal celebration at the Zoo. The Louisville Zoo invites all our VIPs (Very Important Princes and Princesses) to a royal banquet straight out of a fairytale. Join princesses from every kingdom for an enchanting storybook celebration.
For more information call 502-459-2181 or visit louisvillezoo.org/event/vip-party/2025-06-07/2/
