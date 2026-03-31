× Expand Louisville Zoo VIP Louisville Zoo VIP (Very Important Princesses) Party 2026

Louisville Zoo VIP (Very Important Princesses) Party 2026

April 11 and 12

Sessions at 9 a.m. and 12 p.m.

Hear ye, hear ye! The Louisville Zoo invites all our VIPs (Very Important Princesses and Princes) to a royal banquet straight out of a fairytale. Join princesses from every kingdom for an enchanting storybook celebration.

Join the Fairy Godmother at a royal celebration—there is so much to bippity-boppity-DO! Enjoy buffet dining and story time before creating special memories with each princess. Embark on a magical adventure as you mine for gems at our Seven Dwarves sensory dig, go coconuts for our tropical bowling game, wish upon a seed, complete crafts to take home, and more.

Tickets include the full VIP experience, plus all day admission to the Zoo. Tickets sold out in 2025 and space is limited for this exclusive soiree, so be sure to reserve your spot early. Tiaras and ball gowns are optional, but guests are encouraged to dress for the occasion.

Ticket Prices

Members: Adult: $40, Child: $50, 2 and under: $10

Non-members: Adult: $48, Child: $58, 2 and under: $10

For more information, visit louisvillezoo.org or call 502-459-2181.