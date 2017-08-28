Lourdes Foundation’s Charity Golf Open

Country Club of Paducah 6500 Turnberry Dr,, Paducah, Kentucky 42001

Lourdes Foundation’s Charity Golf Open

Lourdes Foundation’s 18th annual Charity Golf Open.  The outing will be hosted at the Country Club of Paducah on Monday, August 28, with two tee times offered at 7:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.      Golfers will have a chance to win $50,000 cash at the Ray Black & Son Hole-In-One Challenge.  A trip for two to the 2017 Masters Practice Round will also be awarded to the winner of the US Bank Masters Shoot-Out Challenge.  Additional prizes will be awarded for longest putt, longest drive, closest to the pin, and first, second and third place teams in each flight. 

For more information call  (270) 554-0468  or  visit foundation.mercy.com/Paducah

Country Club of Paducah 6500 Turnberry Dr,, Paducah, Kentucky 42001
