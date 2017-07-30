LouVino Beer and Bourbon Brunch

LouVino 1606 Bardstown Rd, Louisville, Kentucky 40205

LouVino Beer and Bourbon Brunch

Anyone that has dined at LouVino knows there’s much more than refined wines to enjoy at the restaurant, and on Sunday, July 30, LouVino Highlands, 1606 Bardstown Rd., will prove just that with a beer and bourbon four-course brunch. Two seating times at 10 a.m. and noon will be available to savor chef Tavis Rockwell’s Southern-inspired brunch favorites, named one of the "The South’s Best Brunches" by Southern Living. Each course will incorporate locally-owned Beer Syrup Company’s craft beer simple syrups and will be paired with half-sized cocktails featuring Angel’s Envy bourbon. As an added plus for diners, Beer Syrup Co. owner Russ Meredith and Angel’s Envy co-founder Wes Henderson will attend the noon brunch to speak about their respective products and mingle with guests.

The cost for the brunch and cocktails is $35 per person, plus tax and gratuity.

For more information or to make reservations visit louvino.com

LouVino 1606 Bardstown Rd, Louisville, Kentucky 40205
