LouVino Cristal Dinner

LouVino 1606 Bardstown Rd, Louisville, Kentucky 40205

LouVino Cristal Dinner

LouVino is popping the Champagne and celebrating its three year anniversary with bubbles specials and a Cristal dinner during the month of July.

Join LouVino Highlands (1606 Bardstown Rd.) on July 19 for a four-course dinner paired with bubbles from Roederer, one of the top Champagne houses in the world and maker of Cristal. Price is $85 per person, plus tax and gratuity. The doors will open at 6:30 p.m. with dinner at 7 p.m.

During the entire month of July, LouVino will highlight some of the most well-known Champagne houses and top growers in the world. All bottles will be half-off normal pricing to make these affordable for all guests.

For more information visit louvino.com/the-highlands

LouVino 1606 Bardstown Rd, Louisville, Kentucky 40205
