LouVino Valentine's Day Dinner

Both LouVino locations, 1606 Bardstown Rd. and 11400 Main St., will host a four-course dinner from executive chef Tavis Rockwell with Southern-inspired dishes perfect for a night out with that special someone or a group of friends Feb. 14. Expertly-selected optional wine pairings will complement each course and the restaurant’s extensive wine list, including flights and cocktails, will also be available. The four-course meal is $60 per person, plus tax and gratuity, and an additional $30 per person for the featured wine pairings. Groups of six or more can enjoy half-priced bottles of wine with purchase of the prix-fixe meal. Reservations for all party sizes will be accepted. Seating times are at 5, 7 and 9:15 p.m. with a two-hour maximum for each.

For reservations and more information visit louvino.com