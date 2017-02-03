Love & Such Bridal Show

Love & Such Bridal Show is an innovative wedding experience for engaged couples. During this 5th annual event, Love & Such Bridal Show will be showcasing "Love in the Bluegrass State" a fully decorated ceremony and reception display celebrating all things KY! Located in one of Louisville’s premiere event venues, the Ice House.

Our team of local artisans and big-day experts will use their talents to introduce the latest wedding ideas and design trends of 2017! Couples will have the opportunity to sample music, enjoy sips and bites from Crushed Ice Catering and sweet treats from various dessert companies.

Throughout the evening there will be fabulous prize giveaways as well as “show only” specials! Brides will have a chance to win a Tray Passed Hors D’oeuvres Package from Crushed Ice Catering, or a $500 Gift Card toward rentals from Events LLC!

Gown Designer, Elizabeth Crum of Evenweave Bridal, will be showcasing her latest line of bridal gowns and accessories for the 2017 season. We highly recommend that you sign up in advance to meet with Elizabeth at the show by visiting http://evenweave.com

Love & Such Bridal Show will take place on Friday, February 3, 2017 at the Ice House (226 East Washington St, Louisville, KY) from 6-9pm.

All guests are FREE with registration: loveandsuchbridalshow.com

Sponsored by: Perfect Wedding Guide, Ice House, Crushed Ice Catering, Events, LLC., Design In Mind Events, Handmade by Peake

For more information visit loveandsuchbridalshow.com