For the Love of Film Burlesque Show

× Expand Planet of the Tapes A movie-themed burlesque, drag, and comedy showcase.

After two sold-out showings in last year’s production of For the Love of Film, we return with a sequel in our movie-themed burlesque and drag series.From Star Trek to A24’s Midsommer, from a ride on The Magic Schoolbus to the living room of The Simpsons, we bring you a night of silver screen stripteases!Friday, February 11Planet of the Tapes640 Barret AveDoors at 10Show at 10:30$12 presale, $15 day of show21+Proof of vaccination required for entry for the safety of the cast, bar staff, and fellow audience membersTickets are available at planetofthetapes.biz.

Limited seating, so reserve your seat today and we’ll see you Valentine's Weekend!

Planet of the Tapes specializes in table service, with a convenient silent ordering system. Instead of leaving your table to get in line at a busy bar, just fill out a ticket with your drink order and a server will promptly and quietly bring your drinks to the table. We're a small room, and we're not overcrowded. You'll be no more than 25 feet away from your favorite performer.

Be kind,

Unwind

For more information call 502.742.1003 or visit eventvesta.com/events/13394/t/tickets