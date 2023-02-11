For the Love of HeART - Gallery 101

× Expand Ohio Valley Art League Love of HeART Graphic

For the Love of HeART

Looking for the perfect date night for Valentine’s Day?! Make plans to attend the Ohio Valley Art League's 3rd "For the Love of HeART" Dinner & Canvas Date Night at Gallery 101 on Saturday, February 11 starting at 5:30pm!

A delicious meal prepared fresh by the Hometown Roots crew, cash bar by Boucherie Winery and Henderson Brewing Company, silent auction and a step by step artist led painting by a 'The Foundry Center for the Arts' instructor all for $150/couple! You won't want to miss out on this fun filled evening!

Call OVAL Executive Director, Samantha, at 270.844.4607 to purchase tickets!

For more information, please visit ohiovalleyart.org