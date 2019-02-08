Love Letters with Meredith Baxter & Michael Gross

The Center for Rural Development 2292 South U.S. Hwy. 27, Somerset, Kentucky 42501

Love Letters with Meredith Baxter & Michael Gross

The couple we all loved in the hit TV series “Family Ties, ” Meredith Baxter and Michael Gross, is back together again in A.R. Gurney’s Love Letters. This production is a tender, tragi-comic, and nuanced examination of the shared nostalgia, missed opportunities, and deep closeness of two lifelong, complicated friends. It is comprised of letters exchanged over a lifetime between two people who grew together, went their separate ways but continued to share confidences. It is a touching romance through old fashioned pen and paper. When Andrew accepts an invitation to Melissa’s birthday party, and Melissa writes a thank-you note, a romantic friendship and correspondence is born that will last more than 50 years! Though their relationship constantly changes, these pen pals remain each other’s most trusted confidantes. 

– Center for Rural Development, 2292 S. Hwy 27, Somerset, KY 7pm. Center Stage is presented by Lake Cumberland Performing Arts in partnership with The Center for Rural Development.

For more information call (606) 677-6000 or visit centertech.com


