Love and Live Local in Downtown Maysville

Love and Live Local

Rediscover downtown Maysville, KY with extended hours, specials, shopping, music, food and art! Our entertainment district, located in our historic district, holds a variety of architectural gems, museums, unique shopping, dining and refreshment opportunities. We can’t wait to show you around!

Oct 10-13, Nov 8-10, Dec 13-15

For more information call (606) 563-2596 or visit cityofmaysville.com/calendar/