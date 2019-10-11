Love and Live Local
Historic Downtown Maysville Market & Second Streets, Maysville, Kentucky 41056
Maysville Mason County Tourism
Love and Live Local in Downtown Maysville
Love and Live Local
Rediscover downtown Maysville, KY with extended hours, specials, shopping, music, food and art! Our entertainment district, located in our historic district, holds a variety of architectural gems, museums, unique shopping, dining and refreshment opportunities. We can’t wait to show you around!
Oct 10-13, Nov 8-10, Dec 13-15
For more information call (606) 563-2596 or visit cityofmaysville.com/calendar/