Love and Live Local

Historic Downtown Maysville Market & Second Streets, Maysville, Kentucky 41056

Rediscover downtown Maysville, KY with extended hours, specials, shopping, music, food and art! Our entertainment district, located in our historic district, holds a variety of architectural gems, museums, unique shopping, dining and refreshment opportunities. We can’t wait to show you around!

Oct 10-13, Nov 8-10, Dec 13-15

For more information call (606) 563-2596 or visit cityofmaysville.com/calendar/

Historic Downtown Maysville Market & Second Streets, Maysville, Kentucky 41056
