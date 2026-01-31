× Expand Shelby County Historical Society Love & Marriage

Just in time for Valentines Day – Love & Marriage is a special program in the History Matters Speakers Series that will feature Tish Boyer, Registrar and Collections Engagement Manager for the Frazier Kentucky History Museum. Based on the current exhibit by the same name at The Frazier, Tish will explore themes related to courtship, love and wedding traditions prevalent in Kentucky over the last 150 years. On display for the program will be a few of the artifacts featured in what is the largest number of historical costumes ever on display at The Frazier, which includes 50 dresses worn by Kentucky brides. The exhibit at the Frazier (on display until March 29) showcases a cultural element by including dresses and accessories used by Kentucky brides from the Jewish, Hindu, Mexican, Palestinian, Nigerian, Buddhist and African American cultures. Discover something old, something new, something borrowed, and something blue(grass) during this entertaining program.

This FREE program is held in collaboration between the Shelby County Historical Society and the Shelby County Public Library on February 10th at 6:30 pm at the Carnegie Library Center (731 College St., Shelbyville, KY).

Celebrate 250 years of Shelby County history with us!

For more information call (502) 513-5555 or visit shelbykyhistory.org