Love and Murder at Lacanda Rossa-Valentine's Mystery Dinner Show

Prepare for an evening of intrigue, laughter, and unexpected twists with "Love and Murder at Locanda Rossa," the latest dinner theater event presented by The Bluegrass Players! Set in a charming Italian restaurant, this interactive murder mystery is packed with comedy, suspense, and colorful characters who may or may not have something to hide. As the drama unfolds, it’s up to you to help solve the mystery—if you can stop laughing long enough to connect the clues!

Directed by Chad Hembree, this dinner theater experience is the perfect combination of delicious food and delightful entertainment. Whether you’re a seasoned sleuth or just looking for a fun night out, "Love and Murder at Locanda Rossa" promises to be an unforgettable evening. Reserve your seats today and get ready to eat, laugh, and uncover the truth—if you dare!

Meal Options

All dishes contain No Tree Nuts or Peanuts.

Festa in Locanda (Gluten Free Option Available)

Caesar Salad - Romaine | Pecorino Romano | Crouton | Parmesan Crisp (Dressings are on the side Caesar and Ranch Available)

Pappardelle Bolognese & Meatballs - Italian Meatballs | Pappardelle Pasta | Bolognese Sauce | Fresh Herbs | Garlic Bread

NY Style Cheesecake - Raspberry Coulis | White Chocolate Espresso Mousse

Feasta Vegetariana (Gluten Free Option Available)

Caesar Salad - Romaine | Pecorino Romano | Crouton | Parmesan Crisp (Dressings are on the side Caesar and Ranch Available)

Pappardelle & Meatballs - Mushroom and Lentil Meatballs | Pappardelle Pasta | Tomato Sauce | Fresh Herbs | Garlic Bread

NY Style Cheesecake - Raspberry Coulis | White Chocolate Espresso Mousse

Piatto Piccolo (Lower cost option for picky eaters and patrons on a budget)

Chicken Alfredo with garlic bread (Gluten Free Option Available)

NY Style Cheesecake

For more information call 859-756-0011 or visit thespotlightplayhouse.com