Love & Such Wedding Show

Ice House 226 East Washington Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Love & Such Wedding Show

Love & Such is set-up very different from the majority of bridal shows in the Louisville area. We've done away with the trade show partitions and boring black linens in order to highlight the venue to it's fullest potential in a REAL Wedding setting!

As you walk through the decorated displays, you'll also have an opportunity to meet with our talented vendors in a cocktail reception atmosphere- all while enjoying hors d'oeuvres, music + a cash bar provided by Crushed Ice Catering.

Throughout the evening there will be fabulous prize giveaways as well as “show only” specials!

Love & Such will take place on Sunday, March 11, 2018 at the Ice House (226 East Washington St, Louisville, KY) from 2-4pm.

All guests are FREE with registration: http://www.loveandsuch.com

Sponsored by: The Knot, Ice House, Crushed Ice Catering, Design In Mind Events

For more information visit loveandsuch.com

Ice House 226 East Washington Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Bridal
