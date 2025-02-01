× Expand Louisville Silent Disco Lovers and Friends: An R&B Silent Disco at Mile Wide

Lovers and Friends: An R&B Silent Disco at Mile Wide

Come on out to Mile Wide on Satuday, Feburary 1st, for Lovers and Friends: An R&B Silent Disco! We've got two of the finest DJs in Louisville, DJ AK And DJ Mr. Yeah, preparing their best R&B sets for a night of unforgettable music. Rounding the night out, we'll have hip hop, pop, and classic decades hits. Why go chasing Waterfalls when we've got everything you need right here??

If you've never been to a silent disco then you are in for a treat! For $10 we give you a pair headphones that have 3 different channels of music playing simultaneously. This allows us to play all types of genres and you are able to choose the song you like best. There really is something for everyone at our events. So come check us out and bring a friend.

For more information call (502) 324-5048.