Low Water Bridge Band with Tony Logue LIVE

Y’all aren’t going to want to miss this one! Low Water Bridge Band is taking the stage at The Grove: Outdoor Venue & Drinkery on August 8th, with special guest Tony Logue! ✨🌳🎶

Tickets are on sale NOW at [thegroveglasgow.com]! 🎟🔥

Gates at 6 pm Central | Showtime at 7 pm | All ages are welcome!

Kids 12 and under get in FREE!

Food vendors will be on site, serving up all your favorite treats! 🍔🍦🌮

For more information call 270-629-4263 or visit thegroveglasgow.com