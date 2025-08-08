Low Water Bridge Band with Tony Logue LIVE
Low Water Bridge Band with Tony Logue LIVE at The Grove: Outdoor Venue & Drinkery
Y’all aren’t going to want to miss this one! Low Water Bridge Band is taking the stage at The Grove: Outdoor Venue & Drinkery on August 8th, with special guest Tony Logue! ✨🌳🎶
Tickets are on sale NOW at [thegroveglasgow.com]! 🎟🔥
Gates at 6 pm Central | Showtime at 7 pm | All ages are welcome!
Kids 12 and under get in FREE!
Food vendors will be on site, serving up all your favorite treats! 🍔🍦🌮
For more information call 270-629-4263 or visit thegroveglasgow.com