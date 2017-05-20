Lower Town Arts & Music Festival in Paducah

Historic Downtown Paducah Paducah, Kentucky

Lower Town Arts & Music Festival in Paducah

Experience the cultural richness of Western Kentucky with the region’s most outstanding visual, performing and culinary arts. The free festival features vendor booths showcasing more than 50 visiting artists along with open studios and galleries of Lower Town’s resident artists, live music on three outdoor stages and a Taste of Paducah featuring local food vendors.

Paducah’s oldest residential neighborhood, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, is home to artists from around the globe who relocated to Paducah as a result of the City’s Artist Relocation Program.

For more information visit lowertownamf.com

Historic Downtown Paducah Paducah, Kentucky

