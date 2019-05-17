× Expand Courtesy of Yeiser Art Center Live music at the LTAMF main stage.

Lower Town Arts & Music Festival

Flock to Paducah’s largest block party with fun and fare on every corner in the historic Lower Town Arts District. This multi-stage festival showcases talented musical, visual culinary artists from Paducah and the surrounding region. This free 2-day festival is fun for all ages.

Friday 3- 10:30 PM & Saturday 10 AM- 10:30 PM

For more information call1 (800) 723-8224 or visit paducah.travel