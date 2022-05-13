Lower Town Arts & Music Festival 2022

× Expand LTAMF Festival Poster

Paducah’s beloved Lower Town Arts & Music Festival is back in 2022! LTAMF is a celebration of all things art, community, and music. Set in the historic Lower Town Arts District, the festival offers art vendors, live music, family activities, and various mouth watering food and beverage options.

This year’s festival dates are Friday, May 13th & Saturday, May 14th culminating in a weekend full of musical, culinary, and artistic talent from Western Kentucky and the surrounding region.

Join us in celebrating our regional creativity and supporting Paducah’s oldest non-profit art organization, Yeiser Art Center, now in it’s 65th year!

For more information call 270-442-2453 or visit theyeiser.org/lower-town-art-music-festival/