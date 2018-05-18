Lower Town Arts & Music Festival

Historic Downtown Paducah Paducah, Kentucky

Lower Town Arts & Music Festival

The Lower Town Arts & Music Festival celebrates the cultural richness of Western Kentucky with the region’s most outstanding visual, performing and culinary arts. The free festival features vendor booths showcasing more than 50 visiting artist along with open studios and galleries of Lower Town’s resident artists, live music on three outdoor stages and a Taste of Paducah featuring local food vendors.

Paducah’s oldest residential neighborhood, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, is home to artists from around the globe who relocated to Paducah as a result of the City’s Artist Relocation Program.

For more information visit lowertownamf.com

Info
Historic Downtown Paducah Paducah, Kentucky
Art & Exhibitions, Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family
