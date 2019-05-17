Lower Town Arts & Music Festival
LowerTown Arts District Jefferson Street-Park Avenue, 3rd-9th Streets, Paducah, Kentucky 42001
Lower Town Arts & Music Festival
Flock to Paducah’s largest block party with fun and fare on every corner in the historic Lower Town Arts District. This multi-stage festival showcases talented musical, visual culinary artists from Paducah and the surrounding region. This free 2-day festival is fun for all ages.
Friday 3- 10:30 PM & Saturday 10 AM- 10:30 PM
For more information call 1 (800) 723-8224 or visit paducah.travel
Info
LowerTown Arts District Jefferson Street-Park Avenue, 3rd-9th Streets, Paducah, Kentucky 42001 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs