× Expand Louisville Silent Disco BOO! Bust out those costumes and join us for our 4th annual Halloween Silent Disco at Mile Wide! This one's always a scream!

LSD'S 4th Annual Halloween Silent Disco

Time to put the BOO in boogie! Join us for our 4th Annual Halloween Silent Disco at Mile Wide on 10/26 from 9-12. This is one of our favorite events of the year and Louisville never fails to show up and show out. We'll bring the bangers and Mile Wide will bring the beers; all you need to do is show up and dance! Costumes encouraged (it's a Halloween party, after all). #SpookySZN

If you've never been to a silent disco then you are in for a treat! For $10 we give you a pair headphones that have 3 different channels of music playing simultaneously. This allows us to play all types of genres and you are able to choose the song you like best. There really is something for everyone at our events. So come check us out and bring a friend.

For more information call (502) 324-5048.