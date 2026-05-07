Lucious Williams Live at Planet of the Tapes

to

Planet of the Tapes 640 Barret Avenue, Louisville, Kentucky 40204

Louisville comedy powerhouse and Louisville Laughs favorite Lucious Williams is taping a comedy special!

Be there on Saturday, May 16, for a fantastic night of comedy, and be a part of Louisville comedy history.

Lucious is a regular performer at clubs and venues all over Louisville.

For more information call 5027248311.

Info

Planet of the Tapes 640 Barret Avenue, Louisville, Kentucky 40204
Comedy, Food & Drink
5027248311
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Lucious Williams Live at Planet of the Tapes - 2026-05-16 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Lucious Williams Live at Planet of the Tapes - 2026-05-16 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Lucious Williams Live at Planet of the Tapes - 2026-05-16 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Lucious Williams Live at Planet of the Tapes - 2026-05-16 19:30:00 ical