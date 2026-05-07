× Expand Lucious Williams Live at Planet of the Tapes Lucious Williams Live at Planet of the Tapes

Louisville comedy powerhouse and Louisville Laughs favorite Lucious Williams is taping a comedy special!

Be there on Saturday, May 16, for a fantastic night of comedy, and be a part of Louisville comedy history.

Lucious is a regular performer at clubs and venues all over Louisville.

For more information call 5027248311.