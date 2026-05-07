Lucious Williams Live at Planet of the Tapes
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Planet of the Tapes 640 Barret Avenue, Louisville, Kentucky 40204
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Lucious Williams Live at Planet of the Tapes
Lucious Williams Live at Planet of the Tapes
Louisville comedy powerhouse and Louisville Laughs favorite Lucious Williams is taping a comedy special!
Be there on Saturday, May 16, for a fantastic night of comedy, and be a part of Louisville comedy history.
Lucious is a regular performer at clubs and venues all over Louisville.
For more information call 5027248311.
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Planet of the Tapes 640 Barret Avenue, Louisville, Kentucky 40204
Comedy, Food & Drink