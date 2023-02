Lucky's St. Patrick's Day Crawl - Louisville

× Expand Crawl With US Crawl With US

Your Ticket Is Valid Friday, Saturday or Both Days... Pay Only Once!

🍀 Get Your Tickets Now‼️

Click ✠GOING ✠On The Facebook Event ⬇️ So You Don't Miss Updates

https://www.facebook.com/events/889471092433192/

_______________________________________

What You Get:

🤩 2 Days Full Of Bar Crawl Adventures (Friday AND Saturday)

🍻 1-2 Drink Or Shot Included With Ticket!

🥤 Crawl With US Stadium Cup! (First 400 Check Ins)

🍻 Exclusive Drink Specials

😋 Food Specials At Partner Venues!

💚 Waived Cover At All Venues ($5-$15 at Some Venues Without Ticket)

📸 Professional Photographers!

🔥 Awesome After Party!

🎟️ Custom St Patrick's Day Badge With Vouchers

_______________________________________

🎟️ VOUCHERS 🎟️

Vouchers Are Only Valid At The Venues Posted Below!

GREEN VOUCHER = TBA

YELLOW VOUCHER = TBA

RED VOUCHER = TBA

_______________________________________

💚 CHECK IN TIME 4PM - 7PM 💚

BAXTER’S 942 BAR & GRILL

Friday Check In

O’SHEA’S IRISH PUB

Saturday Check In

💚 CRAWL LOCATIONS 4PM - 10PM 💚

BAXTER’S 942 BAR & GRILL

Friday & Saturday

Specials TBA

CHILL BAR HIGHLANDS

Friday & Saturday

Specials TBA

FLANAGAN'S ALE HOUSE

Satruday Only

Specials TBA

GOODFELLAS PIZZERIA

Friday & Saturday

Specials TBA

HIGHLANDS TAP ROOM

Saturday Only

Specials TBA

O’SHEA’S IRISH PUBM

Satruday Only

Specials TBA

WICK’S PIZZA PARLOR & PUB

Friday & Saturday

Specials TBA

💚 AFTER PARTY TIME 10PM - 12AM 💚

_______________________________________

100% CANCELLATION REFUND GUARANTEE

👌 In the event of cancelled for any reason, all tickets will be refunded in full! No vouchers, no credits, just your money back in your bank! Guaranteed!

_______________________________________

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

https://www.crawlwith.us/faq

_______________________________________

🚫 DON’T DRINK AND DRIVE 🚫

We Highly Suggest Using Uber or Lyft To And From The Bar Crawl!

_______________________________________

🎟️ FREE TICKETS 🎟️

Earn 2 Free Tickets by inviting your Facebook friends to the event. Message us for details:Â

Facebook - Crawl With US