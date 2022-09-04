Ludlow Flea and Craft Fair

Ludlow Flea and Craft Fair will be held on September 4th, 2022. Come shop and support local makers and artisans. It will host over 30 vendors selling a variety of items in many categories including antiques, clothing, arts and crafts, oils, vinyl, jewelry, oddities and much more. Also enjoy wood-fired pizza, beers, coffee and bloody marys. Free admission. Hours: 10am-4pm

For more information, please visit on Facebook - Ludlow Flea and Craft Fair