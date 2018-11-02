Lumberjacked Up Party

Monthly Mayhem is our themed parties held the first Friday of each month!

Join us on November 2nd for our Lumberjacked Up Party! There will be lots of flannels, lumberjack activities, and a plaid koozie giveaway. We’ll also give out a pair of LANCO tickets every hour on the hour!

Wear your favorite flannel and you will get in FREE!

There will be night of giveaways including a $300 Flying Axes gift card and a VIP table for party with biggest guest list.

Sign up here for your chance to win:.cognitoforms.com/ECIMarketing1/PBRLouisvilleMonthlyMayhem

Must be 21 to enter

For more information visit 4thstlive.com