Asia Institute - Crane House Lunar New Year - Year of the Rabbit

Lunar New Year Dinner & Auction - Louisville

Celebrate the Lunar New Year! Featuring an Asian-inspired six-course meal, curated by local chefs and led by nationally and internationally acclaimed Malaysian-born Chef Peng S. Looi.

Asia Institute - Crane House is hosting its Lunar New Year Dinner & Auction – Year of the Rabbit. The Dinner & Auction will feature the tastes, sights, and sounds of the Lunar New Year and will include a silent and a live auction. The Lunar New Year is one of the most significant and festive holidays in many Asian cultures.

Participants will enjoy a six-course meal of elevated modern Asian cuisine and signature drinks, wine and Asian-inspired canapés. A team of seven guest chefs, including Nokee Bucayu from Wiltshire Pantry on Main, who is the recent challenge winner of Food Network’s "Holiday Baking Championship: Gingerbread Showdown," will prepare all meals under the coordination of Chef Peng S. Looi and Chef Dan Thomas. The evening also includes a sake and soju tasting, tea tasting as well as signature cocktails created by Simply Thai’s Bar Manager, Daniel Yun.

Another highlight of the night is the local Asian entertainment which includes a River Lotus Lion Dance and Cardinal Bhangra dancers. Dress is cocktail or festive Asian attire.

For more information, please call 502.635.2240 or visit cranehouse.org/event/lunar-new-year-dinner-auction-2/