Lunch with the Arts at Art Center of the Bluegrass
to
Art Center of the Bluegrass 401 W. Main Street, Danville, Kentucky 40422
Join Danielle Creamer, a licensed art therapist for an insightful discussion on how art therapy can provide a creative outlet to help people of all ages as they grow in their mental, emotional, relational, and spiritual health in a safe, healing space. There will also be an interactive Art Therapy and Reiki experience for the audience.
For more information call 859-236-4054 or visit artcenterky.org
Info
