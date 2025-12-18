Lunch with the Arts at Art Center of the Bluegrass

to

Art Center of the Bluegrass 401 W. Main Street, Danville, Kentucky 40422

Join Danielle Creamer, a licensed art therapist for an insightful discussion on how art therapy can provide a creative outlet to help people of all ages as they grow in their mental, emotional, relational, and spiritual health in a safe, healing space. There will also be an interactive Art Therapy and Reiki experience for the audience.

For more information call 859-236-4054 or visit artcenterky.org

Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning
859-236-4054
