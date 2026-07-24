× Expand Stacie Barton Jonas Hurley inspects a pot from the April firing of the Dragon Fire Anagama Kiln in Danville, Kentucky.

Join Jonas Hurley for an informative Lunch with the Arts, as he discusses the history of anagama kilns, the history of the kiln built in Danville by Mack Jackson, Stephen Powell and Centre College students, and the restoration project that has led to a functioning anagama, dubbed the Dragon Fire Anagama Kiln.

Jonas is an avid potter, teacher, collector, and kiln master who spent nearly a year lovingly restoring this Japanese-style wood-burning kiln. He will talk about design changes in the refurbishing process, his method and approach to wood-firing pottery, and the success of the April 2026 inaugural firing as he prepares for the next in October.

For more information call 859-236-4054 or visit artcenterky.org