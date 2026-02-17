× Expand Bruce Richarson Bruce Richardson holding a tea cup

Lunch With the Arts: Elmwood Inn Fine Tea

"TEA, ART AND ARCHITECTURE IN VICTORIAN GLASGOW

Victorian Glasgow was filled with tearooms, thanks in part to the grand maven of tea, Kate Cranston, who owned five successful tea parlors in 1903. She turned to local artist/architect Charles Rennie Mackintosh to help design her last two locations, one of which remains open today as a temple to the artistic genius of Mackintosh, a leader of the Arts and Crafts Movement, and architect of the Glasgow Art School. Tea historian and founder of Elmwood Inn Fine Teas, Bruce Richardson, will discuss the history of British tea, the life of Mackintosh, and his influence on Art Nouveau. Bruce will also share scenes from the new Amazon documentary, TEA: The Drink that Changed the World, in which he is featured.

Bruce has presented this talk to audiences at the Frist Museum (Nashville), The Albuquerque Museum, and The Museum of American Arts & Crafts (St. Petersburg). He serves as Tea Master for the Boston Tea Party Ships Museum and Contributing Editor for TeaTime magazine. Bruce is the author of a dozen books on tea, including A Social History of Tea and The New Tea Companion."

For more information call 859-236-4054 or visit artcenterky.org