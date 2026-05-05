× Expand Stacie Barton Lunch with the Arts will feature Robby and Heather Henson at the Art Center May 5.

Lunch with the Arts at Art Center of the Bluegrass

Pioneer Playhouse will open its 77th season under the stars in June, and we’re excited to get a preview during our next Lunch with the Arts on Tuesday, May 5, from noon to 1 pm. Admission is free.

Our guests will be owner/managing director Heather Henson and owner/artistic director Robby Henson. They will talk about the history of the Pioneer Playhouse, what it's like to run a grass-roots theatre, and the upcoming season, which will feature the Kentucky Voices original play adaptation of “The Iron Baby Angel”, set in Danville in 1908.

For more information call 859-236-4054 or visit artcenterky.org