Lunch & Learn: Autumn Trees from Top to Bottom

October 4 @ 10:30 am - 1:00 pm

Travel into Bernheim’s natural forest to investigate trees as they begin their autumn transformation. You will visit our Canopy Tree Walk for a view from the tree tops, and then explore trees from a different perspective along Rock Run Trail.

Bernheim Lunch & Learn programs are designed for adults who enjoy spending time outdoors with others and celebrating the natural world. Hosted by Volunteer Naturalist Corinne Mastey, each program includes group introductions, a short hike, and lunch from Isaac’s Cafe.

Bernheim Members $15; Non-Members $20

Fee includes guided program, ice tea or lemonade, a cup of soup, and a half sandwich from the Bernheim Lunch & Learn menu. Registration and payment due by 4 p.m. the day prior to the program by calling (502) 955- 8512. Space is limited. No pets allowed.

Bernheim Lunch and Learn Menu

Soup and ½ Sandwich with seasonal garnish

Sandwich Options:

• Chicken Salad

• Pimento Cheese

• Nutty Bird

• Hummus

Includes: Iced tea or water and bag of chips

For more information call (502) 955-8512 or visit bernheim.org