Lunch & Learn: Autumn Trees from Top to Bottom

to Google Calendar - Lunch & Learn: Autumn Trees from Top to Bottom - 2017-11-04 10:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Lunch & Learn: Autumn Trees from Top to Bottom - 2017-11-04 10:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Lunch & Learn: Autumn Trees from Top to Bottom - 2017-11-04 10:30:00 iCalendar - Lunch & Learn: Autumn Trees from Top to Bottom - 2017-11-04 10:30:00

Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110

Lunch & Learn: Autumn Trees from Top to Bottom

October 4 @ 10:30 am - 1:00 pm

Travel into Bernheim’s natural forest to investigate trees as they begin their autumn transformation. You will visit our Canopy Tree Walk for a view from the tree tops, and then explore trees from a different perspective along Rock Run Trail.

Bernheim Lunch & Learn programs are designed for adults who enjoy spending time outdoors with others and celebrating the natural world. Hosted by Volunteer Naturalist Corinne Mastey, each program includes group introductions, a short hike, and lunch from Isaac’s Cafe.

Bernheim Members $15; Non-Members $20

Fee includes guided program, ice tea or lemonade, a cup of soup, and a half sandwich from the Bernheim Lunch & Learn menu. Registration and payment due by 4 p.m. the day prior to the program by calling (502) 955- 8512. Space is limited. No pets allowed.

Bernheim Lunch and Learn Menu

Soup and ½ Sandwich with seasonal garnish

Sandwich Options:

• Chicken Salad

• Pimento Cheese

• Nutty Bird

• Hummus

Includes: Iced tea or water and bag of chips

For more information call (502) 955-8512 or visit bernheim.org

Info
Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110 View Map
Education & Learning, Food & Drink, Outdoor
502-955-8512
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Lunch & Learn: Autumn Trees from Top to Bottom - 2017-11-04 10:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Lunch & Learn: Autumn Trees from Top to Bottom - 2017-11-04 10:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Lunch & Learn: Autumn Trees from Top to Bottom - 2017-11-04 10:30:00 iCalendar - Lunch & Learn: Autumn Trees from Top to Bottom - 2017-11-04 10:30:00

Tags

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Monday

September 18, 2017

Tuesday

September 19, 2017

Wednesday

September 20, 2017

Thursday

September 21, 2017

Friday

September 22, 2017

Saturday

September 23, 2017

Sunday

September 24, 2017

Submit Yours