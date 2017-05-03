Lunch & Learn: Gardening for Butterflies With Trees and Flowers

May 3 @ 10:30 am - 1:00 pm

When people think gardening for butterflies, colorful flowers often come to mind. But many species of butterflies also depend on trees and shrubs. Join Corinne to learn how you can garden and landscape to help butterflies flourish.

Bernheim Lunch & Learn programs are designed for adults who enjoy spending time outdoors with others and who love exploring and celebrating the natural world. Hosted by Volunteer Naturalist Corinne Mastey, each program includes group introductions, a short themed hike, and a fabulous lunch from Isaac’s Café.

Bernheim Members $15; Non- Members $20

Fee includes guided program, iced tea or lemonade, a cup of soup, and a half sandwich from the Bernheim Lunch & Learn menu. Registration and payment are due by 4 p.m. on the day prior to start of program by calling (502) 955- 8512.

Bernheim Lunch and Learn Menu

Soup and ½ Sandwich with seasonal garnish

Sandwich Options:

• Chicken Salad

• Pimento Cheese

• Nutty Bird

• Hummus

Includes: Iced tea or water and bag of chips

For more information call (502) 955-8512 or visit bernheim.org