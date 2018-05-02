Lunch And Learn: Gardening For Butterflies

to Google Calendar - Lunch And Learn: Gardening For Butterflies - 2018-05-02 10:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Lunch And Learn: Gardening For Butterflies - 2018-05-02 10:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Lunch And Learn: Gardening For Butterflies - 2018-05-02 10:30:00 iCalendar - Lunch And Learn: Gardening For Butterflies - 2018-05-02 10:30:00

Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110

Lunch And Learn: Gardening For Butterflies

May 2 @ 10:30 am - 1:00 pm

Many people think that butterfly-friendly gardens just include colorful flowers full of nectar, but that is only part of the story. Learn about planting appropriate host plants for caterpillars and adding other landscape features to help butterflies flourish.

Bernheim Lunch & Learn programs are designed for adults who enjoy spending time outdoors with others and celebrating the natural world. Hosted by Volunteer Naturalist Corinne Mastey, each program includes group introductions, a short hike, and lunch at Isaac’s Café.

Bernheim Members $15; Non-Members $20

Fee includes guided program, ice tea or lemonade, a cup of soup, and a half sandwich from the Bernheim Lunch & Learn menu (posted at bernheim.org).

Registration and payment are due by 4 P.M. on the day prior to start of program: Call (502) 955 – 8512

Bernheim Lunch and Learn Menu

Soup and ½ Sandwich with seasonal garnish

Sandwich Options:

• Chicken Salad

• Pimento Cheese

• Nutty Bird

• Hummus

Includes: Iced tea or water and bag of chips

For more information call 502-955-8512 or visit bernheim.org

Info
Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110 View Map
Food & Drink, Home & Garden, Outdoor
502-955-9812
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Lunch And Learn: Gardening For Butterflies - 2018-05-02 10:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Lunch And Learn: Gardening For Butterflies - 2018-05-02 10:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Lunch And Learn: Gardening For Butterflies - 2018-05-02 10:30:00 iCalendar - Lunch And Learn: Gardening For Butterflies - 2018-05-02 10:30:00

Tags

Apr 2018

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Monday

April 23, 2018

Tuesday

April 24, 2018

Wednesday

April 25, 2018

Thursday

April 26, 2018

Friday

April 27, 2018

Saturday

April 28, 2018

Sunday

April 29, 2018

Submit Yours