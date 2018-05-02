Lunch And Learn: Gardening For Butterflies

May 2 @ 10:30 am - 1:00 pm

Many people think that butterfly-friendly gardens just include colorful flowers full of nectar, but that is only part of the story. Learn about planting appropriate host plants for caterpillars and adding other landscape features to help butterflies flourish.

Bernheim Lunch & Learn programs are designed for adults who enjoy spending time outdoors with others and celebrating the natural world. Hosted by Volunteer Naturalist Corinne Mastey, each program includes group introductions, a short hike, and lunch at Isaac’s Café.

Bernheim Members $15; Non-Members $20

Fee includes guided program, ice tea or lemonade, a cup of soup, and a half sandwich from the Bernheim Lunch & Learn menu (posted at bernheim.org).

Registration and payment are due by 4 P.M. on the day prior to start of program: Call (502) 955 – 8512

Bernheim Lunch and Learn Menu

Soup and ½ Sandwich with seasonal garnish

Sandwich Options:

• Chicken Salad

• Pimento Cheese

• Nutty Bird

• Hummus

Includes: Iced tea or water and bag of chips

For more information call 502-955-8512 or visit bernheim.org