Lunch & Learn: Hidden in the Hollies

Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110

Lunch & Learn: Hidden in the Hollies

December 6 @ 10:30 am - 1:00 pm

Bernheim’s holly collection is widely known and celebrated for its numerous varieties and its scope. Don’t miss this opportunity to connect with the season by celebrating the stories and lore hidden in this outstanding collection of hollies.

Bernheim Lunch & Learn programs are designed for adults who enjoy spending time outdoors with others and celebrating the natural world. Hosted by Volunteer Naturalist Corinne Mastey, each program includes group introductions, a short hike, and lunch from Isaac’s Cafe.

Bernheim Members $15; Non-Members $20

Registration and payment are due by 4 p.m. the day prior to the event. Call (502) 955-8512.

Fee includes guided program, ice tea or lemonade, a cup of soup, and a half sandwich from the Bernheim Lunch & Learn menu. Registration and payment due by 4 p.m. the day prior to the program by calling (502) 955- 8512. Space is limited. No pets allowed.

Bernheim Lunch and Learn Menu

Soup and ½ Sandwich with seasonal garnish

Sandwich Options:

• Chicken Salad

• Pimento Cheese

• Nutty Bird

• Hummus

Includes: Iced tea or water and bag of chips

For more information call 502-955-8512 or visit bernheim.org

