Lunch & Learn: Marvelous Monarchs

September 6 @ 10:30 am - 1:00 pm

Bernheim Lunch & Learn programs are designed for adults who enjoy spending time outdoors with others and celebrating the natural world. Hosted by Volunteer Naturalist Corinne Mastey, each program includes group introductions, a short hike, and lunch from Isaac’s Café.

Bernheim Members $15; Non-Members $20

Fee includes guided program, ice tea or lemonade, a cup of soup, bag of chips and your choice of a half of a pimento cheese, tuna salad, ham and cheese, turkey and cheese or chicken salad sandwich. Registration and payment due by 4 p.m. the day prior to the program by calling (502) 955- 8512. Space is limited. No pets allowed

For more information call 502-955-8512 or visit bernheim.org