Lunch & Learn: Marvelous Monarchs

to Google Calendar - Lunch & Learn: Marvelous Monarchs - 2017-09-06 10:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Lunch & Learn: Marvelous Monarchs - 2017-09-06 10:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Lunch & Learn: Marvelous Monarchs - 2017-09-06 10:30:00 iCalendar - Lunch & Learn: Marvelous Monarchs - 2017-09-06 10:30:00

Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110

Lunch & Learn: Marvelous Monarchs

September 6 @ 10:30 am - 1:00 pm

Bernheim Lunch & Learn programs are designed for adults who enjoy spending time outdoors with others and celebrating the natural world. Hosted by Volunteer Naturalist Corinne Mastey, each program includes group introductions, a short hike, and lunch from Isaac’s Café.

Bernheim Members $15; Non-Members $20

Fee includes guided program, ice tea or lemonade, a cup of soup, bag of chips and your choice of a half of a pimento cheese, tuna salad, ham and cheese, turkey and cheese or chicken salad sandwich. Registration and payment due by 4 p.m. the day prior to the program by calling (502) 955- 8512. Space is limited. No pets allowed

For more information call 502-955-8512 or visit bernheim.org

Info
Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110 View Map
Outdoor
502-955-8512
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Lunch & Learn: Marvelous Monarchs - 2017-09-06 10:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Lunch & Learn: Marvelous Monarchs - 2017-09-06 10:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Lunch & Learn: Marvelous Monarchs - 2017-09-06 10:30:00 iCalendar - Lunch & Learn: Marvelous Monarchs - 2017-09-06 10:30:00

Tags

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Monday

August 21, 2017

Tuesday

August 22, 2017

Wednesday

August 23, 2017

Thursday

August 24, 2017

Friday

August 25, 2017

Saturday

August 26, 2017

Sunday

August 27, 2017

Submit Yours