Lunch & Learn Online: Black History Month

Take a lunch break with the Kentucky Historical Society! Join us for a compelling virtual discussion that shines a light on Black History in Kentucky. From the daring escape of Henry Bibb from slavery to the courageous resistance against segregation in the 1890s, this talk will explore pivotal moments and influential figures who shaped our history.

We will delve into source materials from the period and uncover stories that have often been overlooked. This enlightening journey will be hosted via Zoom, and you'll receive a link to join before the event. Don’t miss this opportunity to deepen your understanding of Kentucky’s history and the resilient spirit of its people!

For more information call (502) 564-1792 or visit history.ky.gov/events/lunch-learn-online-black-history-month