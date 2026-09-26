Lunch & Learn Online: Stories to Tell in the Dark

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Online Event Online Event Online Event, City of Fremont, California 94539

Fall is upon us. The days are getting shorter and crisper, and it’s the perfect season for spooky and dark tales. Join us for a virtual lunch break covering a few tales from the darker side of Kentucky’s story.

This event will be hosted on Zoom, and a meeting link will be emailed out prior to the event.

For more information visit history.ky.gov

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Online Event Online Event Online Event, City of Fremont, California 94539
History