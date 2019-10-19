Lunch And Learn Seminar: How To Protect You And Your Family From Identity Theft
Embassy Suites Downtown Louisville 501 S. 4th St, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Pixa
Lunch & Learn
Lunch And Learn Seminar: How To Protect You And Your Family From Identity Theft
Join us where we will discuss the topic of identity theft and tips for preventing it. The folks at Online Application Services will be presenting and answering all of your questions. It only takes a few quick steps to better protect yourself from those interested in duplicating your identity and we will be discussing some simple strategies to get you started. A few of the other topics will be:
- How to protect your personal information
- Ways your identity is obtained
- The variety of ways thieves commit fraud
- What to do if your identity is stolen
- Best practices for proper data management, computer hardware, software and personal paperwork disposal
There is no cost to attend this event, however space is limited and an RSVP to michellealg767@gmail.com is required. There will be a small fee of $30 for lunch.
For more information call (844) 702-5055 or visit online-application.org/social-security-administration-office/kentucky/