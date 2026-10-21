Lunch and Learn: Vietnam War in the Air

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In observance of Veterans Day, Marty Schadler of the Aviation Museum of Kentucky will present "Vietnam War in the Air." This is a commemoration and an historical review, looking to the conflict in the skies over Southeast Asia. Our country made a major commitment in air assets; this presentation considers the planes and the people that served so bravely. Pizza lunch will be provided to those registered. Events are subject to change. Please confirm final details by visiting kentonlibrary.org/events (where you can also explore all of KCPL's upcoming events).

For more information call 859-962-4019 or visit kentonlibrary.org/events