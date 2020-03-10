Lunch * Listen * Learn with Dr. Paul Cappiello

× Expand Laurna Strehl Spring at The Garden

Listen * Lunch * Learn at Western Ky Botanical Garden

Join us for this first of 4 luncheons in 2020. Dr. Paul Cappiello "A Botanical Gentleman with flair" will talk about his Botanical experiences and beyond. While you dine on lunch prepared by "Chefs" of The Garden, Dr. Cappiello will speak with Q & A at the end. Feel free to wander and explore The Garden while you are visiting!

For more information call (270) 993-1234 or visit wkbg.org