Lunch * Listen * Learn with Dr. Veena Sallan

Listen * Lunch * Learn at Western Ky Botanical Garden

Join us for our second of four lunches at The Garden as Guest Speaker Dr. Veena Sallan speaks of her journey of native foods. You will dine on a special lunch prepared by "chefs" of The Garden as Dr. Sallan speaks. You are free to enjoy and explore The Garden on your visit. All members are $10 per person and non-members are $12. Reservations are required 270-993-1234

For more information call (270) 993-1234 or visit wkbg.org