Lunch * Listen * Learn with Dr. Veena Sallan

to Google Calendar - Lunch * Listen * Learn with Dr. Veena Sallan - 2020-04-14 11:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Lunch * Listen * Learn with Dr. Veena Sallan - 2020-04-14 11:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Lunch * Listen * Learn with Dr. Veena Sallan - 2020-04-14 11:30:00 iCalendar - Lunch * Listen * Learn with Dr. Veena Sallan - 2020-04-14 11:30:00

Western Kentucky Botanical Garden 25 Carter Road, Owensboro, Kentucky 42301

Listen * Lunch * Learn at Western Ky Botanical Garden

Join us for our second of four lunches at The Garden as Guest Speaker Dr. Veena Sallan speaks of her journey of native foods. You will dine on a special lunch prepared by "chefs" of The Garden as Dr. Sallan speaks. You are free to enjoy and explore The Garden on your visit. All members are $10 per person and non-members are $12. Reservations are required 270-993-1234

For more information call (270) 993-1234 or visit wkbg.org

Info

Western Kentucky Botanical Garden 25 Carter Road, Owensboro, Kentucky 42301 View Map
Food & Drink, Home & Garden
270-993-1234
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Lunch * Listen * Learn with Dr. Veena Sallan - 2020-04-14 11:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Lunch * Listen * Learn with Dr. Veena Sallan - 2020-04-14 11:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Lunch * Listen * Learn with Dr. Veena Sallan - 2020-04-14 11:30:00 iCalendar - Lunch * Listen * Learn with Dr. Veena Sallan - 2020-04-14 11:30:00